Jag Capital Management LLC Has $238,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Jag Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 58 shares during the period. Jag Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Arjuna Capital acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Field & Main Bank bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

IWM traded up $1.61 during trading on Thursday, hitting $206.86. The company had a trading volume of 9,911,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,381,418. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $161.67 and a one year high of $208.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $197.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $186.29.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.