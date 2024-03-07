Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Acquired by Penserra Capital Management LLC

Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,059,265 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 34,088 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications comprises approximately 1.4% of Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $66,738,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 320.0% in the 3rd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 1,050 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. 61.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. StockNews.com cut shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.00.

Insider Transactions at Verizon Communications

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total transaction of $127,888.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,772,635.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total value of $127,888.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,772,635.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kyle Malady sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.80, for a total transaction of $979,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,436,200.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 42,340 shares of company stock valued at $1,712,039. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Verizon Communications Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSE VZ traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $39.50. The company had a trading volume of 5,172,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,478,197. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $40.15 and a 200 day moving average of $36.68. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.14 and a 1-year high of $43.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $166.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.40.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 20.71%. The company had revenue of $35.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. Verizon Communications’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.665 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.73%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 96.38%.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

Further Reading

