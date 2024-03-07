WealthPlan Investment Management LLC Acquires 9,509 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

WealthPlan Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 316,966.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,512 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,509 shares during the period. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in USMV. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 180.4% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 90.5% during the first quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 503 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of USMV traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $81.94. 2,062,332 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $47.44 and a 52 week high of $55.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.38. The company has a market cap of $31.43 billion, a PE ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

