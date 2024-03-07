Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY

Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY lowered its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 4.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,335 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 274 shares during the quarter. Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 138,270 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $16,258,000 after buying an additional 6,483 shares during the period. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 8,150.6% in the 3rd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 13,861 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,630,000 after buying an additional 13,693 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,093,021 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $128,517,000 after buying an additional 27,352 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 365,278 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,949,000 after purchasing an additional 19,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. FSA Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,538 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $886,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

XOM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho lowered Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $117.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Redburn Atlantic upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $116.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $134.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 8th. TD Cowen upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Erste Group Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.53.

Exxon Mobil Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock traded up $0.69 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $107.46. 5,392,820 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,603,842. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $95.77 and a 1 year high of $120.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $101.91 and its 200 day moving average is $105.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market cap of $426.38 billion, a PE ratio of 12.01, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.96.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $84.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.03 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 10.45%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 13th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 42.74%.

Insider Activity at Exxon Mobil

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,400 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,169,845. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,169,845. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Leonard M. Fox sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.65, for a total transaction of $1,231,800.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 220,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,652,596.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

