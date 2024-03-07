Holderness Investments Co. Lowers Position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Holderness Investments Co. decreased its holdings in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 4.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,562 shares of the company’s stock after selling 493 shares during the period. Holderness Investments Co.’s holdings in Corteva were worth $540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Corteva by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 38,895,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,228,722,000 after purchasing an additional 2,148,207 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,988,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $856,916,000 after buying an additional 261,656 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Corteva by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,505,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,796,000 after buying an additional 327,321 shares during the last quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of Corteva by 38.1% during the 2nd quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 11,292,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,049,000 after acquiring an additional 3,115,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Corteva by 29.8% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,095,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,624,000 after acquiring an additional 2,545,570 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Corteva in a report on Friday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Corteva from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Corteva from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Corteva from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.14.

Corteva Stock Performance

NYSE CTVA traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $54.39. 562,764 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,842,467. The company has a market capitalization of $38.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.56. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.16 and its 200-day moving average is $49.22. Corteva, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.22 and a 1 year high of $63.37.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.09. Corteva had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 7.43%. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corteva Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. Corteva’s payout ratio is currently 62.75%.

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

