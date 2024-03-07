Holderness Investments Co. Sells 557 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Holderness Investments Co. lessened its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 19.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,345 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 557 shares during the quarter. Holderness Investments Co.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $885,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Group LLC increased its position in shares of Deere & Company by 264.7% during the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 62 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new stake in Deere & Company in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Deere & Company during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 66.27% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Stock Performance

DE stock traded up $6.60 on Thursday, hitting $373.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 693,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,533,547. The stock has a market cap of $103.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $382.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $383.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $345.55 and a 1 year high of $450.00.

Deere & Company Dividend Announcement

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $6.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.19 by $1.04. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 44.60% and a net margin of 16.38%. The business had revenue of $10.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.55 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 27.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.12%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 27th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on Deere & Company from $438.00 to $396.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 24th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Deere & Company from $381.00 to $387.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $435.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $425.00 to $401.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 16th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $428.58.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

