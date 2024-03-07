Crexendo (NASDAQ:CXDO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Crexendo (NASDAQ:CXDO – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.04, Yahoo Finance reports. Crexendo had a negative net margin of 0.68% and a positive return on equity of 6.70%. The company had revenue of $14.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share.

Crexendo Stock Performance

CXDO traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $6.60. The company had a trading volume of 182,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 287,026. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market cap of $171.80 million, a PE ratio of -320.00 and a beta of 1.14. Crexendo has a 12-month low of $1.24 and a 12-month high of $7.59. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.55.

Institutional Trading of Crexendo

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CXDO. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Crexendo by 33.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 6,243 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crexendo during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Crexendo during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crexendo during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crexendo during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $145,000. 8.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CXDO shares. Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on shares of Crexendo from $5.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $6.75 target price on shares of Crexendo in a research note on Wednesday.

About Crexendo

Crexendo, Inc provides cloud communication platform and services, video collaboration, and managed IT services for businesses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Cloud Telecommunications and Software Solutions. The Cloud Telecommunications segment provides telecommunications services that transmit calls using Internet protocol (IP) or cloud technology, which converts voice signals into digital data packets for transmission over the Internet or cloud; and broadband Internet services.

