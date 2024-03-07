iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Shares Sold by Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 5.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 204,116 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 11,844 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC owned approximately 0.07% of iShares National Muni Bond ETF worth $20,930,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Townsquare Capital LLC raised its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 59.2% during the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 177,940 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,246,000 after purchasing an additional 66,156 shares during the period. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 5,566.7% during the third quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 4,930 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 4,843 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 22.4% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,071,617 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $417,504,000 after purchasing an additional 744,168 shares during the period. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $237,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 192,862 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,776,000 after buying an additional 866 shares during the period.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:MUB traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $108.05. 840,643 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,929,053. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $100.78 and a twelve month high of $108.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $107.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.70.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

