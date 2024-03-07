Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC Has $4.26 Million Stock Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC reduced its position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,166 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 317 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $4,260,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 15,713 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,084,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413 shares during the last quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC lifted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 4.3% during the third quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC now owns 727 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 23.1% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 4,844 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,567,000 after acquiring an additional 908 shares during the last quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 8,630.7% during the third quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 137,508 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $44,493,000 after acquiring an additional 135,933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 6.1% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,739,436 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $562,829,000 after acquiring an additional 100,052 shares during the last quarter. 69.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GS. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $491.00 to $506.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $357.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $333.00 to $449.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $382.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Edward Jones started coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $409.93.

NYSE:GS traded down $1.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $388.28. The stock had a trading volume of 567,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,313,561. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $384.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $350.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.41 billion, a PE ratio of 17.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.42. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $289.36 and a 12 month high of $397.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The investment management company reported $5.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $1.86. The firm had revenue of $11.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.80 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 8.03%. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.32 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 32.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a dividend of $2.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is presently 48.20%.

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, CFO Denis P. Coleman sold 12,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.43, for a total transaction of $5,001,372.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 29,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,602,947.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Treasurer Philip R. Berlinski sold 11,650 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.64, for a total transaction of $4,550,956.00. Following the transaction, the treasurer now owns 18,408 shares in the company, valued at $7,190,901.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Denis P. Coleman sold 12,680 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.43, for a total transaction of $5,001,372.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,602,947.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,064 shares of company stock valued at $15,082,153. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

