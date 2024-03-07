Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND) Shares Purchased by Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 26.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 241,821 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,255 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $16,874,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 505.3% in the first quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 9.1% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 37,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 3,132 shares in the last quarter. Steph & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF stock remained flat at $72.67 on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 2,928,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,219,119. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 1-year low of $67.99 and a 1-year high of $74.90. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.35.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were given a $0.2023 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

