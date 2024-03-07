Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW) General Counsel Peter Butterfield Sells 4,730 Shares

Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Free Report) General Counsel Peter Butterfield sold 4,730 shares of Flywire stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.30, for a total transaction of $129,129.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 214,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,860,709.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Flywire Trading Up 1.2 %
FLYW stock traded up $0.32 on Thursday, hitting $26.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 301,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,646,182. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.73. Flywire Co. has a 1 year low of $18.65 and a 1 year high of $35.80. The stock has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -297.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.06.
Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.09. Flywire had a negative net margin of 2.13% and a negative return on equity of 1.35%. The firm had revenue of $100.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. Flywire’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Flywire Co. will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on FLYW shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Flywire from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Flywire from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Flywire from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Flywire from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Flywire in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.73.
Flywire Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a payments enablement and software company in the United States and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay. The company's platform facilitates payment flows across multiple currencies, payment types, and payment options; and provides direct connections to alternative payment methods, such as Alipay, Boleto, PayPal/Venmo, and Trustly.
