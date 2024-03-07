Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.02), Yahoo Finance reports. Cricut had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 7.01%. The company had revenue of $231.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Cricut Trading Up 10.5 %

Shares of CRCT stock traded up $0.49 on Thursday, hitting $5.16. The stock had a trading volume of 6,587,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 944,964. Cricut has a twelve month low of $4.43 and a twelve month high of $17.89. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.79 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.29.

Get Cricut alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CRCT shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Cricut from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Cricut from $7.00 to $5.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Cricut from $5.00 to $4.60 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Cricut from $8.50 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc sold 1,700,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.83, for a total value of $11,611,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,386,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,108,449.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders sold 5,760,233 shares of company stock valued at $35,128,901 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 18.46% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cricut

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Cricut by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 22,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Cricut by 154.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,930 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Cricut by 203.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,302 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Cricut by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 55,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 2,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Cricut by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 23,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 3,096 shares in the last quarter. 19.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cricut Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cricut, Inc engages in the design and marketing of a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods. It operates in three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company offers connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cricut Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cricut and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.