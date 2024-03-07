Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Shares Acquired by Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 186.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 89,005 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,889 shares during the quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $7,856,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 3.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,863,706 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,330,739,000 after buying an additional 464,754 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Duke Energy by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,018,171 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,031,772,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037,012 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,635,102 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $864,652,000 after buying an additional 257,665 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,188,381 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $734,825,000 after buying an additional 1,435,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Duke Energy by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,928,738 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $711,525,000 after acquiring an additional 89,132 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Price Performance

NYSE DUK traded up $0.48 on Thursday, reaching $94.55. 980,278 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,184,835. Duke Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $83.06 and a 12 month high of $100.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.30. The company has a market cap of $72.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.46.

Duke Energy Announces Dividend

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $7.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.24 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.93% and a net margin of 9.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.11 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a $1.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.34%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 115.49%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DUK has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Duke Energy from $103.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 9th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Duke Energy from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $101.00 to $113.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Duke Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Duke Energy

In other Duke Energy news, EVP Louis E. Renjel sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.57, for a total transaction of $277,710.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,213 shares in the company, valued at $1,315,697.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

