Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 11.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 52,413 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,350 shares during the quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $5,415,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 221,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,928,000 after acquiring an additional 45,632 shares in the last quarter. Holderness Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 7,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,669,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,538,000 after acquiring an additional 141,127 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,626,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,020,000 after acquiring an additional 72,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baker Avenue Asset Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 164.6% during the 3rd quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 3,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 2,283 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

VYM stock traded up $0.48 on Thursday, reaching $117.57. The company had a trading volume of 497,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,137,582. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $98.40 and a 1 year high of $117.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $113.08 and its 200 day moving average is $108.10. The company has a market cap of $54.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

