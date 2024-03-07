Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 7.000-7.600 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 7.080. The company issued revenue guidance of $10.6 billion-$10.8 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $10.5 billion. Burlington Stores also updated its FY25 guidance to $7.00-7.60 EPS.
NYSE BURL traded up $12.19 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $218.05. The company had a trading volume of 1,069,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 805,059. Burlington Stores has a 52 week low of $115.66 and a 52 week high of $227.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $196.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $166.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.06, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.48.
Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.25 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.07 billion. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 42.95% and a net margin of 3.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.96 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Burlington Stores will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Burlington Stores in the fourth quarter worth about $115,609,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Burlington Stores in the first quarter worth about $106,648,000. Holocene Advisors LP bought a new position in Burlington Stores during the second quarter valued at approximately $78,220,000. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP bought a new position in Burlington Stores during the second quarter valued at approximately $74,394,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in Burlington Stores during the first quarter valued at approximately $92,775,000.
Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.
