Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 7.000-7.600 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 7.080. The company issued revenue guidance of $10.6 billion-$10.8 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $10.5 billion. Burlington Stores also updated its FY25 guidance to $7.00-7.60 EPS.

NYSE BURL traded up $12.19 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $218.05. The company had a trading volume of 1,069,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 805,059. Burlington Stores has a 52 week low of $115.66 and a 52 week high of $227.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $196.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $166.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.06, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.48.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.25 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.07 billion. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 42.95% and a net margin of 3.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.96 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Burlington Stores will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an outperform rating and set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Burlington Stores in a report on Monday. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Burlington Stores from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Burlington Stores from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. StockNews.com raised Burlington Stores from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Burlington Stores from $167.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Burlington Stores has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $209.13.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Burlington Stores in the fourth quarter worth about $115,609,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Burlington Stores in the first quarter worth about $106,648,000. Holocene Advisors LP bought a new position in Burlington Stores during the second quarter valued at approximately $78,220,000. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP bought a new position in Burlington Stores during the second quarter valued at approximately $74,394,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in Burlington Stores during the first quarter valued at approximately $92,775,000.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

