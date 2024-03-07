Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Purchases 27,957 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 5.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 533,502 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,957 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $37,033,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in Mondelez International during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in Mondelez International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Mondelez International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Mondelez International during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 1,553.8% during the second quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.16% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of MDLZ opened at $71.62 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $97.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.57. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.75 and a 1 year high of $78.59. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $9.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.31 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 13.77% and a return on equity of 15.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.83%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MDLZ shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on Mondelez International from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Mondelez International from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $83.00 in a report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Mondelez International in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.37.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

