Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Purchases 9,831 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 181,901 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,831 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $43,768,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legacy Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 8.4% during the third quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 11,738 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,839,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Elevatus Welath Management bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 3rd quarter valued at $206,000. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its position in Automatic Data Processing by 99.4% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 21,574 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,190,000 after purchasing an additional 10,755 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 18.3% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,576,575 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $855,287,000 after purchasing an additional 553,946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 35.3% during the third quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,891 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,357,000 after buying an additional 10,155 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ADP opened at $243.76 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $243.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $239.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.78. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52-week low of $201.46 and a 52-week high of $256.84.

Automatic Data Processing Announces Dividend

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.65 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 19.14% and a return on equity of 95.22%. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.96 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is 65.19%.

In other news, VP Sreenivasa Kutam sold 368 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.01, for a total transaction of $90,899.68. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,018,996.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, VP Sreenivasa Kutam sold 368 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.01, for a total transaction of $90,899.68. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,319 shares in the company, valued at $5,018,996.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Joseph Desilva sold 1,904 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total transaction of $485,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,179 shares in the company, valued at $4,380,645. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 16,662 shares of company stock valued at $4,094,554. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ADP shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $267.00 target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Bank of America raised shares of Automatic Data Processing from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $217.00 to $243.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. StockNews.com cut shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $253.17.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

