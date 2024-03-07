Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Purchases 42,805 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 8.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 561,020 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,805 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $53,662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC increased its position in shares of NIKE by 2.9% during the third quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 37,510 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,587,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041 shares in the last quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in NIKE by 883.4% during the 3rd quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 109,538 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $10,474,000 after purchasing an additional 98,399 shares during the last quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. increased its holdings in NIKE by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 13,039 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 3.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,256,891 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $469,896,000 after purchasing an additional 146,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in NIKE by 31.9% during the third quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 82,382 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $7,877,000 after buying an additional 19,947 shares in the last quarter. 63.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NKE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of NIKE from $139.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of NIKE from $112.00 to $107.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Citigroup raised shares of NIKE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. TheStreet lowered NIKE from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on NIKE from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.24.

Insider Activity

In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $1,190,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,323,584. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Price Performance

NYSE:NKE opened at $97.65 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $103.43 and a 200 day moving average of $103.85. NIKE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.66 and a 52-week high of $128.68.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The footwear maker reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $13.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.39 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 37.41% and a net margin of 10.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. NIKE’s payout ratio is 43.27%.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

