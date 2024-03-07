Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Purchases 229 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 0.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 37,243 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 229 shares during the quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $5,787,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Provence Wealth Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Sawyer & Company Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 185.5% during the 2nd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

VIG opened at $179.70 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $76.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50 day moving average is $173.68 and its 200 day moving average is $165.25. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12-month low of $146.17 and a 12-month high of $179.77.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.