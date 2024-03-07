Ramirez Asset Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 553 AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Ramirez Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,405,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 1.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 809,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,017,410,000 after buying an additional 11,438 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 107,977.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 699,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,724,500,000 after buying an additional 698,613 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 1.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 441,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,121,572,000 after buying an additional 5,650 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of AutoZone during the fourth quarter worth $658,788,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of AutoZone by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 263,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,460,000 after purchasing an additional 4,838 shares during the last quarter. 90.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Grant E. Mcgee sold 693 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,654.14, for a total value of $1,839,319.02. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $666,189.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Grant E. Mcgee sold 693 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,654.14, for a total value of $1,839,319.02. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $666,189.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 414 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,541.85, for a total transaction of $1,052,325.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,820,219.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,807 shares of company stock valued at $39,669,061. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AZO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $2,950.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $3,100.00 to $3,425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Stephens upped their price target on shares of AutoZone from $3,000.00 to $3,070.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Raymond James raised shares of AutoZone from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $2,850.00 to $3,100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AutoZone currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,020.76.

AutoZone Stock Performance

NYSE:AZO traded up $16.58 on Thursday, hitting $3,120.78. The stock had a trading volume of 26,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 163,700. The stock has a market cap of $53.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.70. AutoZone, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2,277.88 and a 1 year high of $3,152.66. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,743.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2,634.00.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $28.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $26.08 by $2.81. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.70% and a negative return on equity of 56.06%. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $24.64 EPS. AutoZone’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that AutoZone, Inc. will post 150.41 EPS for the current year.

AutoZone Profile

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

Featured Articles

