Holderness Investments Co. Cuts Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Holderness Investments Co. reduced its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 4.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 58,234 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,894 shares during the period. Holderness Investments Co.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $875,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in T. Sora Investors LLC purchased a new position in AT&T during the third quarter worth $11,265,000. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in AT&T by 31.5% in the 2nd quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 36,868 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 8,831 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in AT&T by 2.3% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 17,258,265 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $259,219,000 after purchasing an additional 383,015 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 3.1% during the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 38,929 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $585,000 after buying an additional 1,178 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T in the second quarter worth approximately $31,619,000. Institutional investors own 53.65% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of AT&T stock traded down $0.04 on Thursday, reaching $17.14. The stock had a trading volume of 6,360,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,148,129. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.43 and a 1 year high of $19.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.57.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.01). AT&T had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 11.76%. The firm had revenue of $32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th were paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.48%. AT&T’s payout ratio is 56.63%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on AT&T from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on AT&T from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Barclays upped their target price on AT&T from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their price target on AT&T from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.61.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

