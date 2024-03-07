iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) is Wunderlich Capital Managemnt’s 6th Largest Position

Wunderlich Capital Managemnt lessened its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,599 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,619 shares during the quarter. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up about 2.8% of Wunderlich Capital Managemnt’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $5,642,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 39,656,153 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,830,784,000 after buying an additional 3,141,257 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,852,625 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $993,992,000 after buying an additional 79,423 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,095,067 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $833,017,000 after buying an additional 327,711 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,720,619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $842,412,000 after buying an additional 446,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,849,448 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $627,350,000 after buying an additional 804,424 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

IEF stock traded up $0.08 on Thursday, reaching $95.08. 2,928,028 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,506,886. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.48. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $88.86 and a one year high of $100.80.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be issued a $0.2493 dividend. This represents a $2.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

