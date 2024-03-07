Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Decreases Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV trimmed its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 12.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 210,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,111 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $19,479,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. 79.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Philip Morris International Stock Performance

Shares of Philip Morris International stock traded up $0.24 during trading on Thursday, reaching $91.33. The company had a trading volume of 328,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,869,809. Philip Morris International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.23 and a fifty-two week high of $101.92. The company has a market cap of $141.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $92.06 and its 200-day moving average is $92.65.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $9.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.99 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 8.53% and a negative return on equity of 116.29%. The company’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on PM. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, November 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. UBS Group lowered shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $86.50 in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.40.

View Our Latest Stock Report on PM

About Philip Morris International

(Free Report)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.