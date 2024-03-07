Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Buys 624 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 150,151 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 624 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $21,066,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC increased its position in International Business Machines by 41.7% during the 3rd quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 14,383 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,018,000 after buying an additional 4,230 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 363,259 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,973,000 after purchasing an additional 20,563 shares during the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 38,867 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,921 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 819,450 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $114,969,000 after purchasing an additional 63,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 202,557 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,414,000 after purchasing an additional 7,863 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.16% of the company’s stock.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

International Business Machines Stock Performance

NYSE IBM traded up $0.22 on Thursday, hitting $196.38. 1,001,244 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,303,561. The company has a market capitalization of $180.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $177.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $159.25. International Business Machines Co. has a 52-week low of $120.55 and a 52-week high of $198.73.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $3.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $17.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.29 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 39.55% and a net margin of 12.13%. International Business Machines’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.60 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.67%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America increased their target price on International Business Machines from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on International Business Machines from $144.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Evercore ISI upgraded International Business Machines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Societe Generale restated a “sell” rating and issued a $143.00 price target on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Evercore upgraded International Business Machines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on International Business Machines

International Business Machines Profile

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.