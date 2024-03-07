Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Buys 5,075 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,465 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 5,075 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $29,123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LRCX. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Lam Research by 11.5% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 39,514 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $21,243,000 after buying an additional 4,090 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in shares of Lam Research by 39.1% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 281 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in shares of Lam Research by 18.8% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 721 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Lam Research by 51.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 322 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Lam Research by 11.8% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 233,280 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $125,414,000 after purchasing an additional 24,636 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $710.24, for a total value of $6,037,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,399,537.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Lam Research news, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 2,128 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $750.09, for a total transaction of $1,596,191.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,651,308.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 8,500 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $710.24, for a total value of $6,037,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 86,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,399,537.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,023 shares of company stock worth $18,226,562 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Lam Research from $800.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Citigroup increased their price target on Lam Research from $800.00 to $975.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Raymond James increased their price target on Lam Research from $850.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. UBS Group increased their price target on Lam Research from $885.00 to $1,130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on Lam Research from $655.00 to $880.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $811.68.

Shares of LRCX stock traded up $16.59 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $998.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 142,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,071,858. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $849.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $734.28. Lam Research Co. has a 52 week low of $467.02 and a 52 week high of $998.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 3.06. The company has a market cap of $130.90 billion, a PE ratio of 37.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.51.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $7.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.06 by $0.46. Lam Research had a return on equity of 44.47% and a net margin of 24.15%. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $10.71 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 28.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be paid a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.94%.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

