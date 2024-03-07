SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) Shares Acquired by Toroso Investments LLC

Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 348.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 69,963 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,356 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $4,147,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 8.2% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 11.7% in the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 20.7% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.5% in the third quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 3,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 46.6% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 623 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF stock traded up $0.75 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $72.25. The stock had a trading volume of 347,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,989,456. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $68.26 and its 200 day moving average is $63.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.34 billion, a PE ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.05. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $50.98 and a twelve month high of $72.73.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

