iA Global Asset Management Inc. Buys 80,449 Shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

iA Global Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) by 290.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 108,153 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 80,449 shares during the period. iA Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $12,216,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 5,309 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $600,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Steph & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 2,048 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. now owns 3,021 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 783 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 27,898 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,961,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. 84.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ROST has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Ross Stores from $145.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Ross Stores from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup increased their price objective on Ross Stores from $147.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Ross Stores from $155.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Ross Stores from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $155.21.

Ross Stores Stock Performance

Ross Stores stock traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $147.77. 413,011 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,829,433. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 52 week low of $99.00 and a 52 week high of $151.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market cap of $49.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $141.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $129.06.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The apparel retailer reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.19. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 42.13% and a net margin of 9.20%. The business had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. Ross Stores’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ross Stores Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.3675 per share. This is an increase from Ross Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is currently 24.10%.

Ross Stores Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

See Also

