Sei Investments Co. Lowers Stock Position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Sei Investments Co. cut its position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,109,521 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,515 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.16% of Corteva worth $56,763,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in Corteva by 70.6% in the 3rd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc boosted its stake in shares of Corteva by 234.3% in the third quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in Corteva during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Union Savings Bank raised its position in Corteva by 58.5% during the third quarter. Union Savings Bank now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Corteva by 103.8% in the 2nd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Corteva alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CTVA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Roth Mkm dropped their price target on shares of Corteva from $82.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Berenberg Bank lowered Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, November 27th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Corteva from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Corteva from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Corteva from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Corteva currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.14.

Corteva Stock Performance

NYSE:CTVA opened at $54.05 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $37.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Corteva, Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.22 and a 52 week high of $63.37. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.22.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.09. Corteva had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 7.43%. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Corteva Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.75%.

Corteva Company Profile

(Free Report)

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.