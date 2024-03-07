Townsquare Capital LLC Reduces Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Townsquare Capital LLC decreased its position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 84,054 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,273 shares during the period. ServiceNow accounts for about 0.9% of Townsquare Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $46,983,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Steward Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 125.0% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 63 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE NOW traded up $3.24 on Thursday, reaching $744.30. The stock had a trading volume of 331,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,234,441. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.11, a P/E/G ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12-month low of $405.37 and a 12-month high of $815.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $750.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $660.50.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The information technology services provider reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 19.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer raised their target price on ServiceNow from $750.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on ServiceNow from $740.00 to $820.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on ServiceNow from $840.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on ServiceNow from $800.00 to $910.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on ServiceNow from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $750.93.

Insider Buying and Selling at ServiceNow

In other ServiceNow news, insider Paul John Smith sold 1,795 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $781.06, for a total value of $1,402,002.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 994 shares in the company, valued at $776,373.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other ServiceNow news, insider Paul John Smith sold 1,795 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $781.06, for a total value of $1,402,002.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 994 shares in the company, valued at $776,373.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 5,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $753.08, for a total transaction of $3,787,992.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 17,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,935,655.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,164 shares of company stock valued at $9,940,303 over the last quarter. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

