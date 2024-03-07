Townsquare Capital LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Townsquare Capital LLC trimmed its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 120,184 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Mastercard makes up approximately 0.9% of Townsquare Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $47,582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jag Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Mastercard by 3.3% in the third quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 76,245 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $30,186,000 after purchasing an additional 2,457 shares in the last quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 108.6% in the third quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 14,391 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,698,000 after purchasing an additional 7,491 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 12.3% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 78,118 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $30,928,000 after purchasing an additional 8,544 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 10.4% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 54,087 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $21,414,000 after purchasing an additional 5,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, iA Global Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 294.1% in the third quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 379,692 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $150,324,000 after purchasing an additional 283,358 shares during the last quarter. 74.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $510.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $490.00 to $530.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Monness Crespi & Hardt assumed coverage on shares of Mastercard in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $425.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $452.00 to $504.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $476.35.

Mastercard Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of MA traded down $5.13 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $466.47. The company had a trading volume of 456,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,448,589. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $448.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $419.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $435.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.08. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $340.21 and a 52-week high of $479.14.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.10. Mastercard had a return on equity of 191.22% and a net margin of 44.60%. The firm had revenue of $6.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.65 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.32%.

Mastercard declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, December 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $11.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the credit services provider to purchase up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Mastercard news, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total value of $1,700,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,649,875. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Mastercard news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 13,542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.06, for a total transaction of $6,230,132.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,388,649.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total value of $1,700,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,649,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 54,428 shares of company stock valued at $24,911,617. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Mastercard Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

Further Reading

