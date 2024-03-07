Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Stock Position Raised by Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 25.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 152,841 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 31,281 shares during the period. Medtronic accounts for approximately 1.3% of Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $11,977,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Medtronic by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 45,849 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,593,000 after purchasing an additional 4,504 shares during the period. J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 0.5% during the third quarter. J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC now owns 57,536 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $4,509,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 1.8% during the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 303,124 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $23,753,000 after buying an additional 5,370 shares during the period. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Medtronic in the third quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 71,489 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $5,602,000 after acquiring an additional 6,473 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Medtronic Stock Performance

Medtronic stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $85.75. 1,482,272 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,129,174. The firm has a market cap of $113.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.25, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $85.43 and a 200 day moving average of $80.43. Medtronic plc has a 12 month low of $68.84 and a 12 month high of $92.02.

Insider Buying and Selling

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The medical technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.04. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.71% and a net margin of 13.00%. The firm had revenue of $8.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Sean Salmon sold 30,695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.13, for a total transaction of $2,613,065.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,110,842.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Medtronic news, EVP Sean Salmon sold 30,695 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.13, for a total transaction of $2,613,065.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,289 shares in the company, valued at $4,110,842.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 4,997 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.17, for a total value of $410,603.49. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,375,534.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MDT. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $92.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Medtronic from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $104.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Medtronic from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.91.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on MDT

Medtronic Company Profile

(Free Report)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.