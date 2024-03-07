Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Cuts Stock Position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC trimmed its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,214,855 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,958 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC owned about 0.29% of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF worth $58,029,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Townsquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 82.9% in the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 159,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,184,000 after buying an additional 72,400 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 34,511,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $904,209,000 after buying an additional 5,808,548 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 992,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,010,000 after buying an additional 97,467 shares in the last quarter. Resource Planning Group purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $269,000. Finally, Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc. now owns 29,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,000 after buying an additional 832 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSEARCA:DFAC traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $31.21. The company had a trading volume of 517,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,668,300. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.73 and a 200 day moving average of $27.97. The company has a market cap of $24.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.96. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1 year low of $23.92 and a 1 year high of $31.24.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

