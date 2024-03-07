Royal Bank of Canada Buys 47,946 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,154,949 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,946 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $460,421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IEFA. Roger Wittlin Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Roger Wittlin Investment Advisory LLC now owns 20,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,321,000 after buying an additional 1,379 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 15,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $987,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,553,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,463,000 after buying an additional 789,655 shares in the last quarter. KPP Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,541,000. Finally, Legacy Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 4,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 864 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:IEFA opened at $73.07 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $70.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.41. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $56.55 and a one year high of $70.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.41 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

