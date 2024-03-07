PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Shares Sold by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group cut its holdings in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) by 7.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 392,914 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 30,304 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned about 0.17% of PPG Industries worth $51,000,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PPG Industries in the third quarter worth about $369,000. Seven Eight Capital LP raised its position in shares of PPG Industries by 72.6% in the third quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 38,662 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,018,000 after acquiring an additional 16,262 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of PPG Industries by 23.2% in the third quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 13,658 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,773,000 after acquiring an additional 2,573 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its position in shares of PPG Industries by 19.6% in the third quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 6,100 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $792,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Wahed Invest LLC raised its position in shares of PPG Industries by 9.8% in the third quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 3,679 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the period. 79.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Vincent J. Morales sold 3,400 shares of PPG Industries stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.94, for a total value of $479,196.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,008,192.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PPG Industries Price Performance

Shares of PPG opened at $140.12 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $142.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $137.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.24, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.28. PPG Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $120.32 and a twelve month high of $152.89.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.27 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 23.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 8.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PPG Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.69%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PPG shares. Barclays downgraded shares of PPG Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $163.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $158.00 to $156.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $156.00 target price (down previously from $173.00) on shares of PPG Industries in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of PPG Industries in a research note on Friday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $157.13.

View Our Latest Research Report on PPG

PPG Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.