The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Acquires 206,158 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 18.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,340,491 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 206,158 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.12% of QUALCOMM worth $148,875,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 2.9% in the third quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 32,134 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $3,569,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the third quarter worth about $32,700,000. Annandale Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 35.9% during the third quarter. Annandale Capital LLC now owns 16,406 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,822,000 after purchasing an additional 4,331 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the third quarter worth about $444,000. Finally, Cito Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 5.6% during the third quarter. Cito Capital Group LLC now owns 5,700 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total value of $139,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $691,108. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 8,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.50, for a total transaction of $1,210,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 32,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,843,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total value of $139,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $691,108. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,260 shares of company stock valued at $4,083,288 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Trading Up 2.7 %

NASDAQ:QCOM traded up $4.57 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $172.46. The company had a trading volume of 1,821,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,130,038. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a 50-day moving average of $148.95 and a 200 day moving average of $129.86. The company has a market cap of $192.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.41. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1 year low of $101.47 and a 1 year high of $172.50.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The wireless technology company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.43. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 38.06% and a net margin of 21.39%. The company had revenue of $9.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.50 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current year.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.38%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on QCOM shares. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. TD Cowen boosted their price target on QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley downgraded QUALCOMM from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $119.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Friday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on QUALCOMM from $173.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Citigroup cut QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.71.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

