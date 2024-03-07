KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) Reaches New 1-Year High at $728.64

KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $728.64 and last traded at $724.68, with a volume of 70242 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $715.46.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. New Street Research assumed coverage on KLA in a report on Monday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $730.00 price target for the company. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on KLA in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $550.00 price objective on the stock. TD Cowen raised their price objective on KLA from $525.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on KLA from $560.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on KLA from $670.00 to $690.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $623.06.

KLA Trading Up 1.3 %

The company has a market capitalization of $98.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.91. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $619.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $546.39.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $6.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.91 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 107.56% and a net margin of 27.98%. KLA’s quarterly revenue was down 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $7.38 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 22.82 earnings per share for the current year.

KLA Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 19th were given a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.46%.

Institutional Trading of KLA

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of KLA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in KLA in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in KLA in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in KLA in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in KLA in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. 85.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KLA Company Profile

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

