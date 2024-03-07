First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG) Posts Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. First Watch Restaurant Group had a return on equity of 4.65% and a net margin of 2.85%. The business had revenue of $244.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $237.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis.

First Watch Restaurant Group Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FWRG opened at $24.17 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. First Watch Restaurant Group has a 12-month low of $14.34 and a 12-month high of $25.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.13.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on First Watch Restaurant Group from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group from $24.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, First Watch Restaurant Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

Insider Activity at First Watch Restaurant Group

In other news, insider Eric Richard Hartman sold 1,474 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total transaction of $36,894.22. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 51,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,286,967.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other First Watch Restaurant Group news, insider Eric Richard Hartman sold 1,474 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total value of $36,894.22. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 51,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,286,967.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director William A. Kussell sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $100,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $715,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 21,474 shares of company stock valued at $444,844. 4.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Watch Restaurant Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 80,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,609,000 after buying an additional 5,482 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its position in First Watch Restaurant Group by 90.2% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 61,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,234,000 after acquiring an additional 29,100 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in First Watch Restaurant Group by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,356,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,259,000 after acquiring an additional 44,240 shares during the period. Bayesian Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP now owns 16,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group by 93.8% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 3,393 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.11% of the company’s stock.

About First Watch Restaurant Group

First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc operates and franchises restaurants under the First Watch trade name in the United States. The company was formerly known as AI Fresh Super Holdco, Inc and changed its name to First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc in December 2019. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Bradenton, Florida.

Featured Stories

