Crexendo (NASDAQ:CXDO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Crexendo (NASDAQ:CXDO – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04, Yahoo Finance reports. The firm had revenue of $14.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.76 million. Crexendo had a positive return on equity of 6.70% and a negative net margin of 0.68%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share.

Crexendo Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CXDO opened at $6.01 on Thursday. Crexendo has a 1-year low of $1.24 and a 1-year high of $7.59. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.55.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Crexendo

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Crexendo by 33.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 6,243 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Crexendo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Crexendo in the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crexendo during the fourth quarter worth $81,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crexendo during the 4th quarter valued at $145,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CXDO shares. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on Crexendo from $5.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $6.75 target price on shares of Crexendo in a research report on Wednesday.

About Crexendo

Crexendo, Inc provides cloud communication platform and services, video collaboration, and managed IT services for businesses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Cloud Telecommunications and Software Solutions. The Cloud Telecommunications segment provides telecommunications services that transmit calls using Internet protocol (IP) or cloud technology, which converts voice signals into digital data packets for transmission over the Internet or cloud; and broadband Internet services.

