Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.02), Yahoo Finance reports. The company had revenue of $231.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.67 million. Cricut had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 7.01%. Cricut’s revenue was down 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS.

Cricut Trading Down 3.3 %

CRCT stock opened at $4.67 on Thursday. Cricut has a 12 month low of $4.43 and a 12 month high of $17.89. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.46 and a beta of 0.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.29.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on CRCT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Cricut from $7.00 to $5.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup cut their price objective on Cricut from $8.50 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays reduced their target price on Cricut from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Cricut from $5.00 to $4.60 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cricut news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc sold 60,233 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.44, for a total value of $387,900.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,326,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,059,890.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,760,233 shares of company stock worth $35,128,901. 18.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Cricut

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CRCT. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Cricut by 426.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,046,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,169,000 after buying an additional 2,467,826 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Cricut by 441.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 869,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,472,000 after purchasing an additional 708,834 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Cricut by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,912,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,995,000 after purchasing an additional 625,151 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cricut by 128.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 908,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,089,000 after purchasing an additional 510,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Cricut by 404.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 429,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,241,000 after buying an additional 344,393 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.60% of the company’s stock.

About Cricut

Cricut, Inc engages in the design and marketing of a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods. It operates in three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company offers connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations.

Further Reading

