10,924 Shares in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Purchased by Crestwood Advisors Group LLC

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,924 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,535,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GS. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 13.7% during the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 13,338 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,302,000 after buying an additional 1,605 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors grew its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 18.4% in the second quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 1,771 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 195.7% during the second quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 2,215 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $715,000 after buying an additional 1,466 shares during the period. TBH Global Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.0% during the third quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC now owns 3,676 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE lifted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 27,076.5% during the third quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 653,322 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $211,396,000 after buying an additional 650,918 shares during the period. 69.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Goldman Sachs Group Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:GS opened at $393.74 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $128.19 billion, a PE ratio of 17.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $384.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $350.06. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $289.36 and a fifty-two week high of $397.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The investment management company reported $5.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $1.86. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 8.03%. The company had revenue of $11.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.32 EPS. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 32.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a $2.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.20%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on GS shares. Morgan Stanley raised shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $333.00 to $449.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $357.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $398.00 to $421.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $382.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $440.00 target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $409.93.

Insider Transactions at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other news, CAO Sheara J. Fredman sold 4,300 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.15, for a total value of $1,634,645.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,357,659.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Brian J. Lee sold 3,000 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.39, for a total value of $1,129,170.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,809,443.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Sheara J. Fredman sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.15, for a total transaction of $1,634,645.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,463 shares in the company, valued at $4,357,659.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,064 shares of company stock valued at $15,082,153 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

