Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Has $2.06 Million Position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,763 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 120 shares during the quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $2,061,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LYB. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,812 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 41,362 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,349,000 after purchasing an additional 8,596 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the 1st quarter worth $731,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,488 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $770,000 after acquiring an additional 1,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,268 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $644,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at LyondellBasell Industries

In other LyondellBasell Industries news, CAO Chukwuemeka A. Oyolu sold 7,084 shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.47, for a total transaction of $711,729.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,770,460.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Kenneth Todd Lane sold 29,229 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.19, for a total transaction of $2,899,224.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 91,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,101,476.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Chukwuemeka A. Oyolu sold 7,084 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.47, for a total value of $711,729.48. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,770,460.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,802 shares of company stock valued at $4,549,606 in the last quarter. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LyondellBasell Industries Stock Performance

LyondellBasell Industries stock traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $100.35. The stock had a trading volume of 211,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,843,171. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.57 billion, a PE ratio of 15.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.19. LyondellBasell Industries has a 12 month low of $81.24 and a 12 month high of $102.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $96.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.32.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $9.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.85 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 21.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries will post 8.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LyondellBasell Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is presently 77.28%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on LYB shares. Vertical Research raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, February 5th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $102.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $107.00 target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Monday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.92.

About LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Featured Stories

