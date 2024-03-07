Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Has $1.99 Million Stake in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $1,986,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Prudential Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Prudential Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Union Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in Prudential Financial during the second quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in Prudential Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PRU shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $118.00 price objective (down previously from $119.00) on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Raymond James downgraded Prudential Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Prudential Financial from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Prudential Financial from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Prudential Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.60.

Prudential Financial Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of PRU stock traded up $1.43 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $111.04. 187,389 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,554,345. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.08. The company has a market cap of $39.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.36. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.37 and a 1-year high of $111.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.67 by ($0.09). Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 4.89%. The business had revenue of $13.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.42 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 13.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Prudential Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This is a positive change from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.68%. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is presently 77.73%.

Insider Transactions at Prudential Financial

In other Prudential Financial news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 7,912 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.13, for a total value of $855,524.56. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,595,350.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Prudential Financial news, EVP Ann M. Kappler sold 7,222 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.39, for a total transaction of $782,792.58. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,642,656.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 7,912 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.13, for a total transaction of $855,524.56. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,595,350.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 38,258 shares of company stock valued at $4,069,575. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, and International Businesses segments.

Further Reading

