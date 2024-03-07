Bullseye Asset Management LLC Purchases 14,500 Shares of Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN)

Bullseye Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Free Report) by 33.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,200 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,500 shares during the quarter. Five9 comprises 2.1% of Bullseye Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Bullseye Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Five9 worth $3,742,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Five9 in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Five9 by 117.6% in the second quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 470 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Five9 by 74.4% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 668 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Five9 in the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in Five9 by 43.8% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 883 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Five9 alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FIVN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Five9 in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Five9 from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Five9 from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Five9 from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Five9 in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Five9 presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.36.

Five9 Trading Up 5.3 %

FIVN traded up $3.02 on Thursday, reaching $59.90. 452,866 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,316,408. The company’s 50 day moving average is $73.02 and its 200-day moving average is $70.53. The company has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.34 and a beta of 0.83. Five9, Inc. has a twelve month low of $51.01 and a twelve month high of $92.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 5.53 and a current ratio of 5.53.

About Five9

(Free Report)

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Five9 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five9 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.