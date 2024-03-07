Townsquare Capital LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM)

Townsquare Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Free Report) by 30.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 404,351 shares of the company’s stock after selling 179,628 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC owned about 0.27% of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust worth $14,823,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GLDM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 6,975.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 67,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,605,000 after acquiring an additional 66,752 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $217,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 60.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 4,243 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 98.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,818,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398,400 shares during the period. Finally, Evercore Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 4.2% during the first quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 69,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,658,000 after purchasing an additional 2,793 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust alerts:

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Price Performance

Shares of GLDM traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $42.78. The company had a trading volume of 1,418,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,902,917. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $40.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.36. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a 52-week low of $35.98 and a 52-week high of $42.79.

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Profile

The SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (GLDM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in London vaults. GLDM was launched on Jun 25, 2018 and is issued by State Street.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.