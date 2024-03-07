Bullseye Asset Management LLC Acquires 5,000 Shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH)

Bullseye Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Free Report) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 338,318 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. Norwegian Cruise Line comprises 3.1% of Bullseye Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Bullseye Asset Management LLC owned 0.08% of Norwegian Cruise Line worth $5,575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NCLH. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 5,020.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 272.7% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 46.2% in the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 38.0% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 3,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares during the period. 60.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NCLH stock traded up $0.39 on Thursday, hitting $20.42. 4,127,382 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,817,410. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.94, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.19. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 12 month low of $12.15 and a 12 month high of $22.75. The stock has a market cap of $8.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.64 and a 200 day moving average of $16.69.

Norwegian Cruise Line ( NYSE:NCLH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.05). Norwegian Cruise Line had a return on equity of 108.69% and a net margin of 1.94%. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.10) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

NCLH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a research note on Friday, January 5th. StockNews.com downgraded Norwegian Cruise Line from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Citigroup cut their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Tigress Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.08.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

