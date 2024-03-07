CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Releases Q1 2025 Earnings Guidance

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.890-0.900 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.820. The company issued revenue guidance of $902.2 million-$905.8 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $899.3 million. CrowdStrike also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 3.770-3.970 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $385.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $285.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $278.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $362.62.

CrowdStrike Stock Performance

Insider Activity

CRWD traded down $12.54 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $317.03. 1,799,720 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,096,555. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $297.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $229.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 915.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. CrowdStrike has a 1-year low of $115.67 and a 1-year high of $365.00.

In other news, President Michael Sentonas sold 22,123 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.00, for a total transaction of $6,327,178.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 311,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,195,392. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 60,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.69, for a total transaction of $17,021,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,020,194 shares in the company, valued at $289,418,835.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 227,858 shares of company stock worth $59,916,066 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 5.68% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in CrowdStrike in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in CrowdStrike in the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Main Street Group LTD purchased a new position in CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. 63.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

Featured Articles

