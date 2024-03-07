Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) EVP Mark H. Kleinman Sells 3,500 Shares of Stock

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Free Report) EVP Mark H. Kleinman sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.35, for a total transaction of $820,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,683,753.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Performance

NYSE:PXD traded up $2.26 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $242.32. 355,073 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,187,303. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 1.30. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52-week low of $177.26 and a 52-week high of $257.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $228.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $232.36.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The oil and gas development company reported $5.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.41 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.28 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 22.42% and a net margin of 25.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.91 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 20.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $2.56 per share. This represents a $10.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.70%.

Several research firms recently commented on PXD. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $255.00 to $238.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Argus downgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 24th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $237.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $243.00 to $224.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $255.14.

Institutional Trading of Pioneer Natural Resources

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,256,685 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $4,555,323,000 after acquiring an additional 240,934 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,371,116 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $903,900,000 after acquiring an additional 33,152 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 46.4% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,242,203 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $968,877,000 after acquiring an additional 1,343,601 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,259,731 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $748,271,000 after acquiring an additional 231,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,239,964 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $743,734,000 after acquiring an additional 662,891 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.72% of the company’s stock.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

