Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Hits New 52-Week High on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $227.50 and last traded at $223.14, with a volume of 616373 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $205.86.

The company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.25 by $0.05. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 42.95%. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.96 earnings per share. Burlington Stores’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Get Burlington Stores alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BURL has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Burlington Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Burlington Stores from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $155.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price target on shares of Burlington Stores in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Burlington Stores presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.13.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Burlington Stores

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 58.2% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 114.6% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000.

Burlington Stores Stock Up 7.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $14.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $196.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $166.09.

About Burlington Stores

(Get Free Report)

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Burlington Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burlington Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.