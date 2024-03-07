Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. Takes $255,000 Position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Smithfield Trust Co boosted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 4.7% during the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 823 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 1.3% during the second quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 2,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 2.2% during the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 22.3% during the second quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 241 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 0.3% during the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 16,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,081,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. 88.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

Constellation Brands Stock Performance

NYSE STZ opened at $248.40 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $248.19 and its 200-day moving average is $245.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $45.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.96. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $210.15 and a 12-month high of $273.65.

Constellation Brands Announces Dividend

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 5th. The company reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 23.35%. Constellation Brands’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.83 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 8th were issued a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 7th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Family Foundation Sands sold 354,616 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.26, for a total transaction of $88,746,200.16. Following the sale, the insider now owns 54,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,629,409.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 16.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

STZ has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Constellation Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $295.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $292.00 price objective on the stock. Argus lowered shares of Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $309.00 to $301.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $289.24.

Read Our Latest Research Report on STZ

About Constellation Brands

(Free Report)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.