Royal Bank of Canada Has $435.68 Million Stock Position in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Free Report) by 4.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,819,136 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 337,033 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned 1.89% of Yum China worth $435,682,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd grew its holdings in Yum China by 4.9% during the second quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 9,113,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,939,000 after purchasing an additional 421,588 shares during the period. XY Capital Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Yum China by 1,325.8% during the third quarter. XY Capital Ltd now owns 107,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,998,000 after acquiring an additional 100,100 shares during the period. New Silk Road Investment PTE Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Yum China by 9.7% during the third quarter. New Silk Road Investment PTE Ltd. now owns 207,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,581,000 after acquiring an additional 18,300 shares during the period. Broad Peak Investment Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Yum China by 24.5% during the third quarter. Broad Peak Investment Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,743,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,127,000 after acquiring an additional 343,500 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Yum China by 27.8% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 912,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,555,000 after acquiring an additional 198,756 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.91% of the company’s stock.

Yum China Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:YUMC opened at $42.24 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $39.35 and a 200-day moving average of $45.70. The company has a market capitalization of $16.93 billion, a PE ratio of 21.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.42. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.55 and a 52-week high of $64.70.

Yum China Increases Dividend

Yum China ( NYSE:YUMC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. Yum China had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 11.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 4th. This is an increase from Yum China’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio is 32.65%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on YUMC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Yum China in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. HSBC reduced their price objective on Yum China from $66.80 to $51.30 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet cut Yum China from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $38.00 price target (down from $65.00) on shares of Yum China in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Yum China presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.65.

Yum China Company Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through KFC, Pizza Hut, and All Other segments. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, Lavazza, Little Sheep, and Huang Ji Huang concepts. The company also operates V-Gold Mall, a mobile e-commerce platform, which sells electronics, home and kitchen accessories, and other general merchandise, as well as fried rice, steak, and pasta; and offers online food deliver services.

